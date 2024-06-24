Austro star Felix Gall confirms Tour ambitions!

"The emotions of last year give me extra motivation!"

"I think we have a very good collective. The goal is clear: the overall classification. This year, the task has been clear since the beginning of the season, because I will be the captain, and that is a different responsibility. There are more expectations, but also more support from the team," said Gall, referring to his outstanding debut in 2023. "Last year, the Tour de France went very well for me. It's very difficult to win a stage at the Tour, but we have the team for it - and the emotions of last year give me extra motivation."