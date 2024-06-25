Sunken river to be uncovered in Oberwart

Building has suffered massive damage

However, the fact that this project is now being tackled is also due to the fact that the structure has suffered massive corrosion damage over the past 40 years, explains Roland Poiger, Head of Office. Excessive humidity has severely damaged the cladding. As a result, the parking spaces on top have also recently had to be closed. If everything goes according to plan, the subsidized renaturation measure will start as early as next year. The Wehoferbach - a tributary of the Pinka - will then be uncovered along Badgasse as far as the town hotel, and the entrance to the outdoor pool, kindergarten and houses will be connected by bridges. Incidentally, the project will cost around 2 million euros.