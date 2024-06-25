Renaturation project
Sunken river to be uncovered in Oberwart
The town of Oberwart is planning a comprehensive renaturation project in the center of the town. The Wehoferbach will be unsealed and brought back to the surface. Instead of parking spaces, there will then be a green oasis in the middle of the town center.
The topic has been on everyone's lips since Minister Gewessler's "yes" to the EU renaturation law, which brought her coalition partner ÖVP and the farmers' association to the barricades. In Oberwart, too, great importance is attached to the "yes" to more greenery in the town center. Specifically, it is about the town's plans to uncover the "sunken" branch of the Wehoferbach stream in the area of the outdoor pool.
In the 1980s, this was closed off as part of a flood protection measure. At the time, an open channel in the middle of the town center was also considered too great a safety risk. Today, we know better and this is not least due to the noticeable consequences of climate change, which are exacerbated in cities by soil sealing and dense development.
Building has suffered massive damage
However, the fact that this project is now being tackled is also due to the fact that the structure has suffered massive corrosion damage over the past 40 years, explains Roland Poiger, Head of Office. Excessive humidity has severely damaged the cladding. As a result, the parking spaces on top have also recently had to be closed. If everything goes according to plan, the subsidized renaturation measure will start as early as next year. The Wehoferbach - a tributary of the Pinka - will then be uncovered along Badgasse as far as the town hotel, and the entrance to the outdoor pool, kindergarten and houses will be connected by bridges. Incidentally, the project will cost around 2 million euros.
City of Oberwart as a role model for urban oases
For the city, it would be another "urban oasis" after the city garden was converted into the green heart of the city at a cost of EUR 1.6 million last year. With success, as city boss Georg Rosner says with regard to the cooling effect. The difference in temperature is clearly noticeable. "More greenery makes life in a city more pleasant and by uncovering the stream, we are once again ensuring a better quality of life and more climate protection at the same time," says Rosner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.