"Love is..."
Heidi Klum in a bikini partner look with husband Tom
"Love is ...", raved Heidi Klum on Instagram and also revealed the reason why she is still smitten with her husband almost five years after saying yes to Tom Kaulitz. He even gets carried away with the bikini partner look ...
Of course, Tom didn't slip into a skimpy bikini like Heidi Klum. But he did choose a pair of swimming trunks with a leopard pattern like the top model's two-piece.
"Love is ..."
Not an everyday style for a man, as the 51-year-old also appreciates. That's why Heidi not only posted a short clip on Instagram to prove it, but also wrote: "Love is ... when it matches your bikini print."
Klum recently vacationed with her family in Italy. Whether the partner look video was shot there, or whether Heidi and her loved ones have long since returned to the USA, she left open.
Twin married
At the beginning of August 2019, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot on a yacht off the Italian island of Capri. In the Netflix documentary "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", which can be seen on the streaming provider from June 25, the twins talk about the intimate relationship that connects them all three.
"Bill and Heidi are also really close, and it wouldn't work any other way," said Tom, explaining that his wife simply gets on brilliantly with his twin brother.
"Heidi was the first to understand right from the start what kind of relationship Tom and I had and that she was marrying a twin," agrees Bill. And Heidi? She thinks it's great, as she explains in the Netflix documentary: "Two for the price of one, I like it ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.