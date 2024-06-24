GPA survey shows:
This is what under 30s value in the workplace
Young people choose their training primarily on the basis of interest, fun, job opportunities and earning prospects. This is the result of an IFES survey commissioned by the trade union GPA, in which 1000 people between the ages of 16 and 29 took part.
In the workplace itself, a good working atmosphere is "very important" for two thirds of those surveyed. This is followed by clear boundaries between working hours and free time as well as compatibility with non-work interests and commitments. In contrast, only around one in five people rated the option of working from home as particularly important. The fact that the company or industry is environmentally sustainable or has a good reputation is important to around one sixth of respondents.
Desired working hours at 34 hours
The working hours themselves were also surveyed: for 16%, it is "very important" that there is an option to work part-time. The average desired working time was 34 hours per week, with women preferring to work slightly shorter hours than men (32 vs. 35 hours per week).
More than one in three respondents felt that their income was too low, with women being more dissatisfied at 43 percent. Another result: only one in ten feel very well informed about the world of work, including their rights and obligations. The trade union, which commissioned the survey from IFES, is therefore calling for the subject "Experience the world of work" to be taught in all schools as preparation for future careers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.