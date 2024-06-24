Vorteilswelt
Weak start to the European Championship

Kane counterattacks after criticism: “Were part of it ourselves”

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 13:48

England captain Harry Kane has used clear words to defend himself against criticism of the "Three Lions" from his home country. Experts who are currently criticizing the England national soccer team's performance would do better to remember their own careers, said the Bayern striker.

The English media and numerous ex-professionals have not been kind to their national team after the European Championship opener. Former international Gary Lineker was particularly vocal. "The performances so far have just been shit," the former striker recently ranted in the podcast "The Rest is Football".

Words that did not go down well with the current captain: "It would have been better to give the lads confidence. At the end of the day, we haven't won a tournament as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of the critics were part of that too," Kane countered, immediately throwing a spanner in the works.

Defense as the key
There would certainly be no lack of respect for the former internationals, but they should also show this respect to the current team, the Bayern striker demands: "I would say that they should just remember what it was like to wear the jersey and that their statements are heard."

Criticism of the team has recently been directed primarily at their unusual defensive approach. A tactic that the captain vehemently defends: "A lot of people talk about what we didn't do well, but what we did well was defending. We're calm, we've been at this point before."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

