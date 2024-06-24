Verstappen perplexed: “We are no longer No. 1!”

McLaren team boss: "Could have won the race!"

"We could have won the race, Lando had spinning tires at the start," said McLaren Team Principal Zak Brown. It was an exciting race, but Max doesn't make mistakes, emphasized the American. It currently seems unlikely that Verstappen will be able to drive to his fourth world championship title without any danger, as he has done in the past two years. In addition to McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes also want to compete for victories again as soon as possible.