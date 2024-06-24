Celebrity "Swifties
Kelce rocked with Swift, McCartney danced in the crowd
It seems that it's not just the royals who are real "Swifties". After an adorable dance performance by Prince William at Taylor Swift's first London concert on Friday, Sir Paul McCartney was also caught "shaking" to Swift's hits. And Travis Kelce even wowed on stage.
Football superstar Travis Kelce surprised the audience in London with a performance alongside his girlfriend Taylor Swift (34). The 34-year-old sportsman from the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs appeared on stage in tails and top hat at Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening, as videos on social media show.
On stage together for the first time
According to the Telegraph newspaper, it was the first time the celebrity couple had appeared on stage together; Kelce was in the audience at Swift's first two concerts in London on Friday and Saturday.
In front of almost 90,000 people, the singer changed a line of her song "Karma": "Karma is the guy from the Chiefs who comes straight home to me." Kelce then dabbed his partner's face with make-up powder and theatrically fanned her as Swift dramatically fell into the arms of two other artists on stage.
Dancing McCartney thrilled fans
Numerous celebrities attended the three London concerts on Swift's Eras tour. Pop stars Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi and Ellie Goulding were spotted on Sunday.
But it was the Beatles star in particular who won the hearts of the other "Swifties" on this concert evening. Sir Paul actually went all Prince William on us and did a little dance on the standing-room-only floor in the middle of the fans in the stadium.
But it wasn't just on Sunday that the stars came to see Taylor Swift, Hollywood actors Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also did the honors on Saturday. Tom Cruise is also said to have watched the Swift spectacle live.
Royal "Swifties" as guests
However, Taylor Swift probably had the most royal audience at the start on Friday with Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who also posed backstage with the singer and Travis Kelce.
A video of William dancing also caused a lot of excitement among the Royal fans and "Swifties".
A guest appearance in Vienna in August
Swift's Eras tour will next stop in the Irish capital Dublin. In August, the musician plans to play five more concerts in London. From August 8 to 10, the musician will make a guest appearance in Vienna, where she has sold out the Ernst Happel Stadium three times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
