Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Decisive calls"

Orban hopes for Trump in peace negotiations

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 08:35

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has spoken out in favor of negotiations in the Ukraine war. He is hoping above all for the possible future US President Donald Trump. "The US president is the only person in the universe who could make the decisive two calls in Kiev and Moscow," said Orbán.

comment0 Kommentare

It was clear that Russia's attack on Ukraine was "completely unacceptable" and had violated the principles of international relations. "But I am not concerned with the interests of Ukraine or Russia, above all I want the war to end and for there to be a ceasefire. In the end, it's about a new European security architecture in which we can live peacefully," said the Hungarian head of government.

From the left: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US presidential candidate Donald Trump (Bild: AFP)
From the left: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US presidential candidate Donald Trump
(Bild: AFP)

Considered an ally of Putin
When it comes to negotiations, he is relying above all on US presidential candidate Donald Trump (see video above). He is a "man of peace" who has not started a single war. In addition, Trump is a "person who shakes up the system." "We don't know exactly what the Russian reaction would be if the US leadership said: 'Listen, we'll stop the killing tomorrow morning and negotiate'," said Orban.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, who has been in office since 2010, is considered the closest ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the EU. His government recently blocked billions in military aid for Ukraine.

No war with Merkel
We wouldn't have a war "if Angela Merkel was still chancellor", Orban also said. "She would have done what she did after the Russian occupation of Crimea: Isolate the conflict, not internationalize it." The peninsula was annexed back in 2014 and is an important deployment area for Russia in the war in Ukraine. It is also home to the Black Sea Fleet and several Russian air force bases.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf