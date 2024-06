Children injured on the road and in amusement park

Fall on back

It is unclear what caused the accident at an amusement park in Vorderweißenbach in the afternoon. A 10-year-old girl from Bad Zell visited the park together with her mother and went to a hay jump tower shortly before 3 pm. She climbed up the wooden steps onto the jump platform, from where she jumped down onto the hay bed from a height of around 1.6 meters. She landed with both feet first and then fell onto her back, where she lay unconscious for a short time.