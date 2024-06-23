Training fell through for ÖFB team players

Training will take place behind closed doors. No access for the media either. This is the ÖFB's announcement. Each nation is allowed to close the doors completely for one session before a EURO match. What was practiced? Special standard tricks? Are there any other injured players besides the ailing Gernot Trauner? Camouflage and deception? None of that, the training simply "just" fell through. After the detailed video analysis in the hotel, we went to the Schlachtensee to mobilize and activate.