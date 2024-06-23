Regeneration
Training fell through for ÖFB team players
Only video analysis, then activated in the 21 degree cold Schlachtensee: For Austria's team kickers, training on Sunday literally fell through. With a clear head and fresh legs, they will face Oranje on Tuesday.
Training will take place behind closed doors. No access for the media either. This is the ÖFB's announcement. Each nation is allowed to close the doors completely for one session before a EURO match. What was practiced? Special standard tricks? Are there any other injured players besides the ailing Gernot Trauner? Camouflage and deception? None of that, the training simply "just" fell through. After the detailed video analysis in the hotel, we went to the Schlachtensee to mobilize and activate.
Regeneration, clearing the head was more important, one "real" training session today will have to suffice - the main thing is that everyone has fresh legs against Oranje.
21 degrees
Although the ball was also in the 21 degree water yesterday, Michael Gregoritsch, Nicolas Seiwald and co. worked on their heading skills in the circle. While the stand-up paddles passed by and fans took photos. It is precisely this relaxed attitude that is needed on Tuesday against the Dutch.
Under the guidance of Ivan Kruzliak, by the way. The 40-year-old Slovakian celebrated his EURO debut with five yellow cards for Scotland against Switzerland, tomorrow he will be whistling for the ÖFB squad for the third time.
