“Nothing is happening”

The temporary single lane in the A10 tunnel construction sites raises a question: Can our roads no longer cope with these masses of cars? The effects of the roadworks: Miles of traffic jams on the highway and in the communities lead to anger and frustration among locals and tourists. A small glimmer of hope: as of Friday, all five tunnel renovations have been stopped. Both lanes can be used again. Time to lean back? No, because even before the A10 roadworks, the roads were congested.