ATP Tour in the TICKER
Thiem meets Monfils on grass – LIVE today!
Start of the grass court tournament on Mallorca: Austria's former figurehead Dominic Thiem has to play Frenchman Gaël Monfils! We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Three years after his serious wrist injury, Thiem returns to the ATP tournament on Mallorca. Following Andy Murray's operation, the 30-year-old former US Open winner now has hopes of making his Olympic debut again and would also play there. He is also hoping for a wildcard for the US Open, but would also like to play qualifying in New York if the worst comes to the worst.
"We've already had some really great matches!"
But first he has to say goodbye to the grass - because Thiem will not be at Wimbledon. The event organized by the Austrian company emotion on Mallorca brought the former world number three back with a wildcard.
"It's a difficult draw on the one hand, but also a great one on the other. Monfils is already 37, but one of the great figures of the last ten to 15 years. One that every tennis fan knows and loves," enthused Thiem on Saturday. "We've already had some really great matches. Maybe it will be the last match between the two of us and I'm looking forward to it."
The injury he suffered at this venue three years ago doesn't matter at all, he said. "I came here with a bit of pain back then, which was the case every year on grass, maybe because of the heavy balls. Then the injury happened here. I'm also pretty sure that the wrist was already under a lot of strain from all those years of hitting the ball. The doctor also said that if it hadn't happened here, it would almost certainly have happened somewhere else."
"I'm happy because I really like playing on grass!"
The turf is in top condition. "I'm happy because I really like playing on grass." His list of successes bears witness to this with the 2016 tournament title in Stuttgart; Thiem is still the only Austrian ever to have won a Tour grass court title.
Of course, it will be interesting to see whether Thiem will make his Olympic debut at the end of his career. Following Andy Murray's back injury, which forced the 37-year-old Scot to withdraw from Wimbledon on Sunday, this could be possible. Thiem can only still slip in with a "special wildcard" for former Grand Slam winners, and Murray is currently "sitting" on one of the two.
"... the door has opened a bit in the last few days!"
According to a report in the English daily newspaper "The Telegraph", Murray is set to take around six weeks off, with just five weeks to go until the start of the Olympic tennis competitions. "It looked like the train had left the station for the Olympics, but the door has opened a bit in the last few days. If the opportunity arises, I will definitely play," assures Thiem.
"It's certainly an incredible experience to be at the Olympic Games as an athlete." After that, he will compete in Gstaad and Kitzbühel, then also at the US Open "I hope that I will get one last chance to play in a main event at a Grand Slam tournament," he hopes for a wild card. "If it doesn't happen, I'll definitely play qualifying there. After that there's Vienna and that will be the last tournament."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.