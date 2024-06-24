Vorteilswelt
From fall in Salzburg

Nursing apprenticeship starts – fear of being overwhelmed

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 10:30

How mature are young people when it comes to dealing with illness and death? Ten young people can start in retirement homes.

comment0 Kommentare

In Salzburg, opinions differ on the nursing apprenticeship. Last year, the federal government conjured it out of a hat as a means of tackling the staff shortage. Salzburg is now jumping on the bandwagon.

The city of Salzburg announced a few days ago that it was initially looking for an apprentice for a retirement home. Hilfswerk Salzburg is now doing the same. It will also be offering nine positions in the fall: in Großgmain, Bergheim, Werfen, St. Veit, Goldegg, Bad Gastein, Mauterndorf, Ramingstein and Uttendorf.

"Illness and death are quickly too much"
The Salzburg Chamber of Labour criticizes the fact that 15-year-olds are far too young to enter this profession, as they may be overworked and exploited as cheap labor. Furthermore, under 17-year-olds are only allowed to learn theory, criticizes President Peter Eder. He believes: "15-year-olds should first have a certain level of maturity and then do a good apprenticeship." Sabine Gabath, works councillor at the regional hospitals, echoes this sentiment: "If they don't have good support, it can quickly become too much in the face of illness and death."

Zitat Icon

In the first two years of their apprenticeship, the apprentices learn about the organization of a nursing home, among other things. We provide them with intensive support.

Lydia Gruber, GF Hilfswerk Salzburg

Hilfswerk praises the three-year apprenticeship as a care assistant and thus defuses the criticism: Accompanied by a practical instructor, the under-17s learn practical knowledge in their own care workshop, says Managing Director Lydia Gruber. She emphasizes: "We provide them with very intensive support." Gruber considers 15-year-olds to be mature enough to enter the care sector: "Young people today know exactly what they want."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
