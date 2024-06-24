Nursing apprenticeship starts – fear of being overwhelmed

"Illness and death are quickly too much"

The Salzburg Chamber of Labour criticizes the fact that 15-year-olds are far too young to enter this profession, as they may be overworked and exploited as cheap labor. Furthermore, under 17-year-olds are only allowed to learn theory, criticizes President Peter Eder. He believes: "15-year-olds should first have a certain level of maturity and then do a good apprenticeship." Sabine Gabath, works councillor at the regional hospitals, echoes this sentiment: "If they don't have good support, it can quickly become too much in the face of illness and death."