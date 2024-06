Motorcyclist (29) killed in accident

While overtaking a car in front of him on a slight left-hand bend on the B 65 in Schaftal (Kainbach near Graz) on Sunday afternoon, a motorcyclist (29) from the Graz-Umgebung district probably overlooked the oncoming car of a 58-year-old man from the Leoben district. A collision was unavoidable, the consequences devastating: despite immediate first aid measures, there was no rescue for the 29-year-old and he died.