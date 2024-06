Slovakian Kruzliak referees ÖFB match against Holland

Rapid has good memories

Rapid have fond memories of the Slovakian. Kruzliak took charge of the third-round second leg of the Champions League qualifier at Ajax Amsterdam on August 4, 2015, when Louis Schaub fired the Hütteldorfer to a 3-2 away win and into the play-off. At the same stage two years ago, Kruzliak refereed Sturm Graz's home second leg against Dynamo Kiev. The team from Graz lost 2-1 after extra time following a 1-0 victory in regulation time.