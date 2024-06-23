In just one day
Alarm at Lake Constance: second body discovered
Shock on Lake Constance: two bodies have been discovered in the water in less than 24 hours. After a boater came across a lifeless body two kilometers from the mouth of the New Rhine on Saturday morning, another man was recovered dead from the lake nearby in the evening ...
Three kayakers were paddling on the fairway between Hard (VBG) and Lindau (D) when they spotted the body at around 8.10 pm. The trio immediately informed the emergency services. The water police, fire department and water rescue team then set about recovering the body with the fire boat "Föhn". The identity, cause of death and time of death have not yet been determined. An autopsy has been ordered.
Two mysteries for the police
A dead man had already been found in Lake Constance on Saturday morning. According to the police in Bregenz, in this case a boater discovered the body floating on the surface of the water near the mouth of the New Rhine. The identity, time of death and cause of death were also unclear in this case.
Connection with search operation?
However, it is possible that at least one of the two cases is connected to a search operation on the Rhine in Lustenau. A passer-by had discovered freshly discarded items of clothing on the Rhine embankment on Friday, whereupon a large contingent of emergency services searched the banks of the Rhine and the estuary area at Lake Constance - but without success.
Body also found in Raab
But there is also consternation in eastern Austria. A male body was also recovered from the water there on Friday afternoon. A female swimmer had come across the lifeless body in the Raab. The identity of the person is still unknown.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
