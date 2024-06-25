15 years ago, “King of Pop” Michael Jackson died

'King of Pop' with a tarnished image

The singer once gave himself the title "King of Pop". His moonwalk dance moves, hits such as "Billie Jean", "Beat It" and "Thriller", sensational music videos and stage spectacles turned the pop world upside down in the 1980s. He was a child idol who turned the whole family into stars, becoming the lead singer of the Jackson Five (also known as the Jackson 5) at a young age.