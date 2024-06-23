Matakustix home show
Carinthia’s “The Voice” enchants the East Bay
Emely Myles, a Carinthian by choice, gave us goosebumps with star Ronan Keating. Now she enchants the Matakustix show.
Really incredible! This will be my biggest stage performance ever," says Emely Myles in an extremely likeable interview with the "Krone". The thoroughbred musician and mother moved to Austria from Panama around two years ago.
Last year, under pressure from her sister Elvia, who has lived in Austria for 20 years, the 33-year-old applied for "The Voice of Germany", where Emely made it to the final. "I worked as a professional musician in my home country - and I wanted to use this opportunity to make myself known. But I never thought I would get this far. I thought it would be over by the time the viewers were able to vote."
Ronan Keating is her coach
But things turned out differently: Emely impressed with her powerful soul voice - which was also pushed to peak performance by her personal coach and top international star Ronan Keating. "I knew him of course, he is also a star in Panama. He is such a likeable person and helped me a lot. We are still in contact. He invited me to sing with him at a concert in Rosenheim in July."
The joy was no less when Emely was called by frontman Matthias and invited to the Matakustix show. "We've prepared two songs - a great mix of soul and Austrian sounds. But if the guests like it and want to hear an encore, we've also prepared a third song," says the modest Emely hopefully. Tickets for the Matakustix show on July 5 in the Wörthersee-Ostbucht are available here.
