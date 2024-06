A young "speedster", dressed in a tracksuit, of course, entered the pitch. He was nimble, fast, initially too fast for the stewards. His object of desire was quickly identified: Cristiano Ronaldo. He wanted a selfie with the superstar. And the young man was to be successful. His instincts guided him unerringly to the Portuguese. He was also extremely relaxed, took care of the youngster, posed for the self-portrait and smiled. Everything was cool. And the "speedster" was happy.