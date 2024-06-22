Vorteilswelt
"He scared me"

Speedster alarm during “Krone” interview: Reporters flabbergasted

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 19:23

The two "Krone" reporters, David Hofer and Rainer Bortenschlager, are not exactly mouthy - but when a muscleman suddenly posed as a "streaker" during the analysis interview and crashed their recording, our EURO fighters had a brief change of heart ...

It all started very smoothly. Hofer interviewed "Krone" national team reporter Bortenschlager about Austria's 3:1 victory over Poland. Everything was calm, factual and informative. Then the atmosphere began to build. Austria fans, drunk with victory, crowded into the picture, sang "Immer wieder Österreich" and "Oh, how beautiful it is" - with a lack of synchronicity and accuracy - and joined in with Hofer and "Borti". The best atmosphere. Then he arrived: a - previously unknown - balding young man, in a great mood, euphoric after the victory and, as it would soon turn out, extremely defined and well-trained like a top athlete: he tore off his red-white-red body, puffed himself up according to all the rules of the art of bodybuilding and roared gorilla-like into the krone.tv camera.

"He scared me"
And then he was gone. But he still made an impression. Mr. Hofer and Mr. Bortenschlager looked a little taken aback before they could continue their analysis. "OK," Bortenschlager swallowed: "He scared me," he grinned: "He's in a good mood."

You can watch the interview in full here:

Everything turned out well, by the way. "Borti" is fine, Hofer too. Both will continue their editorial offensive pressing at your service, dear readers and users.

And if you are the muscle man or know him, please write to us at sport@krone.at - we would like to track you down or interview you or at least bring you together with Hofer and Bortenschlager once again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

