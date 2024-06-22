Speedster alarm during “Krone” interview: Reporters flabbergasted

It all started very smoothly. Hofer interviewed "Krone" national team reporter Bortenschlager about Austria's 3:1 victory over Poland. Everything was calm, factual and informative. Then the atmosphere began to build. Austria fans, drunk with victory, crowded into the picture, sang "Immer wieder Österreich" and "Oh, how beautiful it is" - with a lack of synchronicity and accuracy - and joined in with Hofer and "Borti". The best atmosphere. Then he arrived: a - previously unknown - balding young man, in a great mood, euphoric after the victory and, as it would soon turn out, extremely defined and well-trained like a top athlete: he tore off his red-white-red body, puffed himself up according to all the rules of the art of bodybuilding and roared gorilla-like into the krone.tv camera.