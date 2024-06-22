Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Asylum summit

SPÖ takes a medium-sharp approach to migration

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 19:10

The Social Democrats want to clarify their asylum and migration course for the election campaign, but it remains a balancing act.

comment0 Kommentare

For the time being, the SPÖ's asylum summit went off without ricochets, but also without clear announcements. Party leader Andreas Babler presented the "tightening up" together with Carinthian governor Peter Kaiser and women's leader Eva-Maria Holzleitner. Those provincial organizations calling for a more robust asylum and migration policy kept a low profile on Saturday. Only Anton Lang from Styria spoke out, but with praise and not criticism: "I welcome the tightening of the party line adopted today, which was a concern for us in Styria. The points we put forward were taken on board, which is why the outcome of today's summit is positive for me."

SPÖ Federal Chairman Andreas Babler with Carinthia's SPÖ Governor Peter Kaiser at the presentation of the asylum "tightening" measures (Bild: APA/ALEX HALADA)
SPÖ Federal Chairman Andreas Babler with Carinthia's SPÖ Governor Peter Kaiser at the presentation of the asylum "tightening" measures
(Bild: APA/ALEX HALADA)

Mandatory integration contract
In terms of content, the SPÖ's line has not changed much. They do not want to join "the chorus of agitators", but at the same time propagate law and order and demand integration. When asked by the "Krone" newspaper how they intend to deal with those who don't give a damn about our values and reject equal rights for women, Kaiser made people sit up and take notice. Migrants should sign an integration contract, "if they don't want to, they have missed the chance". Those who want to stay in Austria must fulfill certain criteria that are prescribed.

It remains to be seen whether Babler's summit will put the lid on this issue. Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil will be a guest on ORF's "Pressestunde" on Sunday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf