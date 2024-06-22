SPÖ takes a medium-sharp approach to migration

Mandatory integration contract

In terms of content, the SPÖ's line has not changed much. They do not want to join "the chorus of agitators", but at the same time propagate law and order and demand integration. When asked by the "Krone" newspaper how they intend to deal with those who don't give a damn about our values and reject equal rights for women, Kaiser made people sit up and take notice. Migrants should sign an integration contract, "if they don't want to, they have missed the chance". Those who want to stay in Austria must fulfill certain criteria that are prescribed.