Asylum summit
SPÖ takes a medium-sharp approach to migration
The Social Democrats want to clarify their asylum and migration course for the election campaign, but it remains a balancing act.
For the time being, the SPÖ's asylum summit went off without ricochets, but also without clear announcements. Party leader Andreas Babler presented the "tightening up" together with Carinthian governor Peter Kaiser and women's leader Eva-Maria Holzleitner. Those provincial organizations calling for a more robust asylum and migration policy kept a low profile on Saturday. Only Anton Lang from Styria spoke out, but with praise and not criticism: "I welcome the tightening of the party line adopted today, which was a concern for us in Styria. The points we put forward were taken on board, which is why the outcome of today's summit is positive for me."
Mandatory integration contract
In terms of content, the SPÖ's line has not changed much. They do not want to join "the chorus of agitators", but at the same time propagate law and order and demand integration. When asked by the "Krone" newspaper how they intend to deal with those who don't give a damn about our values and reject equal rights for women, Kaiser made people sit up and take notice. Migrants should sign an integration contract, "if they don't want to, they have missed the chance". Those who want to stay in Austria must fulfill certain criteria that are prescribed.
It remains to be seen whether Babler's summit will put the lid on this issue. Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil will be a guest on ORF's "Pressestunde" on Sunday.
