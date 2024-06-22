Four travel tips
Summer vacation in the Balkans for all those on a budget
They are still considered an insider tip, the countries in south-eastern Europe that are waiting off the beaten track for holidaymakers from Austria: the coastal resorts in Albania, Bulgaria or Montenegro - are clearly on the upswing and impress with their wild nature and culture. The euro is worth more here than at home. The "Krone" has collected four Balkan tips for you.
White sand and turquoise blue sea - the beaches on the Albanian Riviera have a Caribbean flair. A parasol and two sun loungers on the popular Ksamil Beach cost between 15 and 30 euros. The peninsula is lined with beautiful bays and beaches. At Plazhi Ksamil 9, for example, you can buy an umbrella and sun lounger set for as little as 5 euros and at Lori Beach for 10 euros.
The Long Beach in Montenegro lives up to its name. It is the longest beach in the Balkan state. Two sun loungers with umbrellas are available for 10 euros per day.
The average price for the set in Bulgaria is 16 euros. It should not be forgotten that the cost of accommodation and food is very reasonable in many Balkan states. In Albania, for example, the price level in restaurants and hotels is more than half the price level in this country, just like in Bulgaria.
Here you can still treat yourself to a coffee for one euro. An extended dinner is possible for around 10 euros. The further away from the well-known beaches by the sea, the cheaper it gets. Cheap accommodation is available for as little as 50 euros a night.
If you are heading north, Usedom on the German Baltic Sea is the right place for you. You pay 12 euros per day for a 2-seater beach chair. If you only want to rent it by the hour, you pay three euros per hour. The island is considered extremely inexpensive, especially in the low season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.