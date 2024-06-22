Wave flattens out
Applications for family reunification continue to fall
The wave of applications for family reunification in the asylum system continued to level off significantly in May. This is according to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior.
In May, 493 applications were made to Austria, compared to over 2000 in January. The current figures are also below the monthly average of the previous year (1169).
Decrease in apprehensions in Burgenland
The number of refugee arrivals in Burgenland has also fallen sharply. By the end of June, there were just under 290 of these following an illegal border crossing - in the same period in 2023, there were 9600 apprehensions and in 2022 even more than 16,400.
The Ministry of the Interior is satisfied with its own work: "The significant decrease in apprehensions is the result of the consistent fight against the smuggling mafia and also brings relief to the population. We will therefore vehemently continue on this path of combating illegal migration," said Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) in a written statement to the APA.
Nevertheless, the number of asylum applications is still relatively high, albeit declining. In the first five months of 2024, there were 11,644 applications. This is a decrease of 36 percent compared to the previous year. In May, it was even 44 percent. Syrians are by far the largest group in terms of origin with over 7300 applications. Afghans take second place ahead of Turks and Somalis.
High number of female asylum seekers
The number of female asylum seekers is also strikingly high, which is due to the high number of family reunifications this year, especially at the beginning of the year. So far in 2024, 46% of applications for asylum status have come from women.
In terms of age groups, the under-seven-year-olds remain the strongest group with a share of almost 33 percent. In total, around 5500 children and young people of nursery/kindergarten or compulsory school age submitted an application in the first five months.
