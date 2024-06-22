Heiko Gigler and Fabienne Pavlik in the European Championship semifinals

Further ahead despite preparing for A-levels

Fabienne Pavlik was also delighted. The young athlete had to take a back seat recently due to her A-levels. This made it all the more pleasing for her to reach the semi-finals (19.56): "That was my goal today and thank God I managed it. I graduated last week and I just wanted to see how things would go at the European Championships. And now I've made it through to the semi-finals. That's really nice. I'm just really happy. The performance was also okay. It was close to my best time." She was hoping for an improvement in the afternoon, also because of the flatter sun.