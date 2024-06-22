Swimming in Belgrade
Heiko Gigler and Fabienne Pavlik in the European Championship semifinals
Heiko Gigler and Fabienne Pavlik made it into the semifinals at the European Swimming Championships in Belgrade on Saturday. Pavlik finished 14th in the 200 m dolphin preliminaries and Gigler 7th in the 50 m crawl. The experienced swimmer therefore has a double challenge in the evening. The Carinthian swims directly before the semi-final together with Bernhard Reitshammer in the final over 50 m breaststroke (18.42 hrs).
Heiko Gigler sprinted confidently into the semi-final (18.54) and hoped for a further improvement: "The 50 freestyle was really good again with 22.12. Should go well in the afternoon," he said. Should go well in the afternoon," he said afterwards. On the double burden he said: "No matter. It's impossible to miss out on a place in the final. I'm really looking forward to the 50 breast. Especially because I can compete with Bernie. Two Austrians in the European Championship final is always nice. The 50 freestyle is right after that. We'll accept that. Maybe it really will work out."
Because they are two tenths short of the Olympic limit. On the sprint distance, however, that's a lot: "That's still a decent jump. Two tenths off the 50 is not a small margin. It would be nice. That would make up for the 100," says Gigler.
Further ahead despite preparing for A-levels
Fabienne Pavlik was also delighted. The young athlete had to take a back seat recently due to her A-levels. This made it all the more pleasing for her to reach the semi-finals (19.56): "That was my goal today and thank God I managed it. I graduated last week and I just wanted to see how things would go at the European Championships. And now I've made it through to the semi-finals. That's really nice. I'm just really happy. The performance was also okay. It was close to my best time." She was hoping for an improvement in the afternoon, also because of the flatter sun.
In addition to Gigler and Reitshammer, Lena Kreundl will also be in the finals in the evening (18.47) in the 200m medley. The final sessions start at 18.30.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
