Turning a vacation on the balcony into an experience

It is not for nothing that Lake Neusiedl is called the sea of the Viennese. Only around 40 minutes from the capital, the steppe lake is perfect for a day trip to the water. If it gets too hot in the city, you can enjoy the mountain experience of the Rax. There is a year-round summit feeling less than 100 kilometers from Vienna. Especially in midsummer, the magnificent landscape in the Rax-Schneeberg region promises to cool you down on hot days.