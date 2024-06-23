Vienna's most beautiful sides
Turning a vacation on the balcony into an experience
Vienna also has a lot to offer vacationers staying at home: Free swimming spots, culture for free or a detour to hike in the mountains are just the beginning.
The Chamber of Labor recently published a study showing that the Viennese are increasingly spending their vacations in Austria at low cost - in other words, they want to spend their free time at home. In 2023, one in four people were relaxing in "balconies". Vienna is also very popular as a vacation destination this year. The Krone has tips on how to enjoy the summer at home.
Built close to the water
While access to lakes is becoming increasingly restricted in other federal states, Vienna has a total of around 63 kilometers of free water access - which is constantly being expanded. One new addition is Pier22 on the right bank of the Danube Island. Then, of course, there are the ten municipal outdoor pools. But the Stadionbad and the Schönbrunner Bad are also worth a visit.
Culture and culinary delights for the small purse
Culture for free is available from July 4 to August 11 at Kultursommer Wien. Nine pop-up stages spread throughout the city attract visitors with a wide variety of genres such as cabaret, literature, music, dance & performance, theater and contemporary circus. The Vienna Symphony Orchestra opens the festival on June 27 and 28 in the Prater. There are also a number of summer cinemas and the popular film festival on Rathausplatz, where culture is complemented by culinary delights.
28 percent of Viennese
and thus more than one in four were not drawn away from home last summer. Vacations within their own four walls were the order of the day. In view of the price rises, the figure is likely to be similar this year.
Fun for the school holidays
There are many activities and events to ensure that the school vacations are a real time of adventure for children and young people. The wienXtra vacation game offers action for everyone aged 6 to 13. Children from the age of 6 can play, do sports and talk to each other at the park supervision. Leisure activities are offered in public spaces throughout the city at fixed times several times a week.
A little bit of the sea
Now is the time to sit outside in the pub garden or by the water and enjoy the balmy summer evenings. The wine taverns are also a hot tip. You can dine like you're on vacation during the Summer Pleasure Week. Numerous top restaurants will be serving summer dishes from all over the world from July 1 to 7. And all at a sensational fixed price.
It is not for nothing that Lake Neusiedl is called the sea of the Viennese. Only around 40 minutes from the capital, the steppe lake is perfect for a day trip to the water. If it gets too hot in the city, you can enjoy the mountain experience of the Rax. There is a year-round summit feeling less than 100 kilometers from Vienna. Especially in midsummer, the magnificent landscape in the Rax-Schneeberg region promises to cool you down on hot days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.