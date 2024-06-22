Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sigh of relief after 3:1 victory

ÖFB jubilation: “The whole nation deserves it!”

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 06:22

The door to the European Championship round of 16 is wide open after the 3:1 win against Poland. Christoph Baumgartner was jubilant: "The whole nation deserves this day and this victory!"

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" reports from Berlin

Final whistle. Ralf Rangnick clenched his fists, clapped his hands with his coaching staff and the substitutes, and the rest of the team hugged each other on the pitch before celebrating with the 20,000 fans, the sun even coming out and shining over the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

There was no stopping the ÖFB players after the final whistle. (Bild: AFP/Axel Heimken)
There was no stopping the ÖFB players after the final whistle.
(Bild: AFP/Axel Heimken)

Austria had achieved this sooooo important, necessary, much-needed victory against the Poles. And has thus arrived at this EURO. The door to the round of 16 is now open, with a point on Tuesday against the Netherlands in Berlin, they will definitely be through to the next round, and maybe three points will be enough. But "soccer professor" Rangnick will certainly not be thinking about that, as the team boss will also be setting his team up for victory on Tuesday. Especially as the self-confidence should now be there.

A lot is still possible
Even if the arithmetic has of course already begun and some computer models see Austria practically in the round of 16 - after the Netherlands' 0-0 draw against France, a lot is at stake on Tuesday:

  • A win against the Netherlands would mean second place, assuming France beat Poland, who have already been eliminated - they would then face the runners-up from Group E in the round of 16 on July 2 in Düsseldorf.
  • A draw or defeat would mean third place - depending on who finishes third in the group, they would then face the winner of Group B (Spain), C or E.

For the time being, we can still celebrate yesterday's win against Poland. "Oh how beautiful it is, we haven't seen anything like this for a long time" echoed through the Olympic Stadium, the red-white-red fans proudly and fervently sang "I am from Austria" after the end, before letting loose with "Sweet Caroline". Goalscorer Christoph Baumgartner: "The whole nation deserves this day and this victory!"

The unfinished business
And the team boss was also able to smile: "We're delighted with the win and a good performance over long stretches, we needed the significant improvement after the break. Now it's time to regenerate, regenerate, regenerate, the round of 16 is in our hands, that's good!"

Well, Holland still have a EURO score to settle: Three years ago, they lost 2-0 in the second group game in Amsterdam - time to turn things around!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Klöbl
Peter Klöbl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf