ÖFB jubilation: “The whole nation deserves it!”

Austria had achieved this sooooo important, necessary, much-needed victory against the Poles. And has thus arrived at this EURO. The door to the round of 16 is now open, with a point on Tuesday against the Netherlands in Berlin, they will definitely be through to the next round, and maybe three points will be enough. But "soccer professor" Rangnick will certainly not be thinking about that, as the team boss will also be setting his team up for victory on Tuesday. Especially as the self-confidence should now be there.