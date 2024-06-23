European comparison: How well are the Austrians doing?

A third do not regularly use their indicators and do not pay attention to traffic signs. A quarter of respondents have already been fined once or several times for speeding, while 20 percent have received one or more parking tickets. Austrian respondents are particularly prone to speeding: one in two have already been caught speeding. This is the highest figure in Europe, far ahead of Spain (twelve percent) or Italy (ten percent). 28 percent of Austrian drivers have been fined for parking illegally. This figure is also well above the European average of 20 percent - even though 88 percent of red-white-red soccer fans rate their parking skills as at least good.