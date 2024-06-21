The round of 16 beckons
Even winning the group is now possible for the ÖFB team
Austria kept their dream of reaching the round of 16 alive on Friday with a 3:1 win over Poland. But what does the draw in the parallel Group D match between France and the Netherlands mean? Here are the possible scenarios ...
After the 0-0 draw between France and the Netherlands, it is clear that Poland are already out after two games - and Austria need a win against the "Oranjes" on Tuesday to finish second.
However, if France do not win the parallel match against Poland, the Austrian team could even win the group.
A draw would almost certainly see them progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Even in the event of a defeat, the chances of progressing to the last 16 are good. Austria can no longer finish last in Group D - that is a certainty for Poland, thanks to their 3:1 win in the head-to-head.
"Austria will definitely not lose"
But what else is possible for Ralf Rangnick's squad? ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger on the starting position ahead of the final matchday: "This is now a huge opportunity for Austria. The way Ralf Rangnick has Austria playing will certainly cause the Netherlands problems. They certainly won't lose, Austria will reach the round of 16 - and then almost anything is possible!" The red-white-red fans are happy!
These opponents await
The winner of Austria Group D will face the runners-up from Pool F, which includes Portugal and Turkey, in Leipzig on July 2. In the first knockout round on July 1 in Düsseldorf, the group runner-up will face its counterpart from the completely open Group E, in which Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia hold three points each and favorite Belgium lost its opening game. Should the Austrians finish third in their group, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne (both on June 30) and Munich (June 2) are the possible venues for the round of 16. The opponent in each case would be a group winner.
The four best of the six third-placed teams in the pool will advance to the knockout phase. The chances of being one of them with three points and an even or slightly negative goal difference are good. The ÖFB team currently have a goal difference of plus one, so in theory they could still hope for a narrow defeat against the Dutch. In that case, however, it may not be clear at the end of Tuesday's match whether Austria will continue in the tournament. Three groups will still be completed after that, two of them on the following day.
A good omen
A draw against the Dutch would see the Austrians finish third in their group. With four points, no third-placed team has ever been eliminated since the introduction of the current mode at Euro 2016.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
