Even winning the group is now possible for the ÖFB team

The four best of the six third-placed teams in the pool will advance to the knockout phase. The chances of being one of them with three points and an even or slightly negative goal difference are good. The ÖFB team currently have a goal difference of plus one, so in theory they could still hope for a narrow defeat against the Dutch. In that case, however, it may not be clear at the end of Tuesday's match whether Austria will continue in the tournament. Three groups will still be completed after that, two of them on the following day.