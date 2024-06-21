Slovakia’s Milan Skriniar: “It’s a shame”

Serhij Rebrow (Ukraine coach):

"We did very badly against Romania, but they showed a different spirit now and deserved to win. We have to focus on the next game, but it was a very important win for the team and the country. I didn't shout at the break. We had to react in the second half, we didn't press high enough. We understood that this was our chance and that was what I said. I said don't look at the score and go for it."