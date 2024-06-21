Teenager threatened caregiver with a knife

During the trial, the young defendant justified his outburst as follows: "I should have been cooking that day, but I didn't want to." There were a lot of things that didn't suit him at the time - it was just a bad day. He admits that he made the threat. However, it was more an expression of displeasure: "Because I actually quite like the supervisor anyway." However, a knife was definitely not involved, the accused claimed during the trial. Which the witness denies. However, she qualifies: "I didn't know what he wanted with the knife. He could have been cutting bread."