Want to vaccinate
Doctors block pharmacists’ request as “absurd”
The tiresome topic of vaccination! This time it's not about the low vaccination rate in Upper Austria, but about the fact that pharmacists and doctors are once again at loggerheads over who is allowed to "prick". The pharmacists would like to, the doctors are fiercely opposed.
"We have to overcome professional arrogance" - Monika Aichberger, Vice-President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists, called for closer cooperation between pharmacists at the "Summer Talks" in Linz with a view to representatives of the Medical Association. Now that pharmacies are allowed to carry out tests, it should also be possible for vaccinations to be administered. The day after the evening reception, the Upper Austrian Medical Chamber gave the expected answer: "Vaccination must remain with the doctors" - the low vaccination rate would not be increased by the offer in pharmacies.
"Conditions are lacking"
Medical Association President Peter Niedermoser: "Pharmacists have studied pharmacy, which covers a very specific subject. However, they have not studied human medicine and are therefore unable to offer the required services." And the spokesperson for GPs, Wolfgang Ziegler, adds: "The Chamber of Pharmacists simply has absurd ideas. Not only do pharmacists lack the appropriate medical training, they also don't have the necessary and secure premises - for which we doctors have to meet strict requirements - and they can't provide any documentation of their 'consultations'. All in all, they do not even meet the minimum requirements needed for the required actions."
"Vaccination rate would increase"
During the "Summer Talks", Monika Aichberger cited evaluations from other countries where pharmacists are allowed to vaccinate: "Here, the vaccination rate among doctors has also risen. No one has to worry that patients won't show up."
At the event, physician Erwin Rebhandl argued that cooperation must be improved so that patients are directed to the right healthcare providers. The aim is to ensure that patients are "guided" and do not end up at Linz University Hospital with a cold. Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander also called for closer cooperation so that Upper Austrians not only grow older, but can also spend more "healthy years".
