Doctors block pharmacists’ request as “absurd”

"Conditions are lacking"

Medical Association President Peter Niedermoser: "Pharmacists have studied pharmacy, which covers a very specific subject. However, they have not studied human medicine and are therefore unable to offer the required services." And the spokesperson for GPs, Wolfgang Ziegler, adds: "The Chamber of Pharmacists simply has absurd ideas. Not only do pharmacists lack the appropriate medical training, they also don't have the necessary and secure premises - for which we doctors have to meet strict requirements - and they can't provide any documentation of their 'consultations'. All in all, they do not even meet the minimum requirements needed for the required actions."