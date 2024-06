Measles sufferer cheered on soccer team

Highly contagious

Due to the high infectiousness of the disease, it is possible that other spectators at the event were infected with the measles virus. People who do not have immunity through vaccination or a previous illness should monitor their health closely.

Possible symptoms

If symptoms such as high fever, dry cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and inflammation of the nasopharynx occur before June 29, the family doctor's surgery should be informed immediately by telephone of possible contact with measles and contact with other people should be avoided.