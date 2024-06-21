New loan players
Double strike! Hartberg upgrades its offense
Hartberg coach Markus Schopp is giving his men a bit of time to catch their breath, as training for the East Styrian Bundesliga club does not officially start until June 28. Behind the scenes, however, there was no sign of calm. Those responsible wrapped up transfers in dry cloths.
Elias Havel has joined TSV, with the center forward joining Hartberg on loan from LASK. The U21 team player went through the Salzburg school and once formed the front two at Liefering with Slovenia's current EURO striker Benjamin Sesko. Alexander Prass provided the assists behind him. The 21-year-old played 25 competitive matches for LASK in the Bundesliga and Europa League.
"It's great that we were able to convince Elias to join us. He's an incredibly interesting player who has a lot of potential. He is making the leap into adult soccer. With him, I see the opportunity to be much more variable offensively and that's why it's a very exciting transfer for us."
"International starting place"
Havel said in a club statement: "My goals are to continue my development here and get plenty of playing time. I want to achieve the best possible place together with the team and hope that we qualify for an international starting place."
But that's not all: Aaron Sky Schwarz is another youngster (ÖFB U18) on loan from Rapid (most recently at Austria Klagenfurt) - Schwarz can play at left-back and right-back. Schopp on Schwarz: "He can leave a lasting impression here. He was able to gain interesting experience in Klagenfurt. I'm looking forward to the quality he'll give us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.