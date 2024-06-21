Vorteilswelt
Teammate about Son

“They all look the same anyway”: racism scandal surrounding Son

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:06

"They all look the same anyway" - a statement about Heung-min Son with which Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur caused quite a stir ... The Premier League club has now issued a statement on the matter.

comment0 Kommentare

Background: During the Copa America, Bentancur was asked by a journalist whether he could get him a jersey of his team-mate. "Sonny?", the Uruguayan is said to have responded. To the reply "Or from another champion", Bentancur then joked: "Or from any of Sonny's cousins, they all look more or less the same anyway."

Apology on Instagram
A sentence that caused huge waves of outrage, and the midfielder apologized to his South Korean team-mate in his Instagram story a short time later. "You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else," wrote the midfielder.

Rodrigo Bentancur made a racist misstep at the Copa America. (Bild: AFP/APA/Ben Stansall)
Rodrigo Bentancur made a racist misstep at the Copa America.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Ben Stansall)

"We've put that behind us"
Apology accepted, Son reacted in a conciliatory manner: "He made a mistake, he knows that and has apologized. Lolo would never intentionally say something offensive. We're brothers and that hasn't changed. We've put that behind us."

Finally, Tottenham spoke out, explaining in a statement: "Following a comment made by Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video and the player's subsequent public apology, the club has provided support to ensure a positive outcome to the matter." At least within the team, the matter seems to have been resolved ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

