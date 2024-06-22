Turkey v Portugal LIVE from 6pm

EM in the ticker
Arda Güler has already beaten Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to the record for the youngest goalscorer in a European Championship debut, and now the Turkish "golden boy" wants to outshine the former champion in a direct duel. In a duel between two opening winners, the door to the round of 16 opens for the winner. Turkey can look forward to a real home game. Tens of thousands of fans of the underdogs are also expected in Dortmund.
The next Turkish soccer hero?
Güler's dream goal paved the way for Turkey's 3:1 win over Georgia. The 19-year-old exceptional talent from Real Madrid is set to become the next great Turkish soccer hero. Off the pitch, he still lacks much of the aura of a world star like Ronaldo, but on the pitch Güler proved impressively why he can already be considered a future star at a young age.
The winger was tireless at right-back. Güler crossed, moved dynamically into the middle and showed off his exceptional shooting technique with his goal. "He will be one of the best players at the tournament," said teammate Yusuf Yazici.
Güler has had a complicated season. After his transfer to Madrid last summer, he was repeatedly set back by injuries. Once Güler had recovered, coach Carlo Ancelotti carefully built him up. He played his first league game in Spain at the end of January. By the end of the season, Güler had scored six goals in ten LaLiga appearances. Ancelotti was quick to congratulate him after his first European Championship appearance. The 65-year-old once said of his protégé: "Arda has a gift. The ball loves him."
Ronaldo has a few things over Güler
That can also be said about a counterpart who could be his father. Cristiano Ronaldo (eight caps, two goals) is 20 years older than Güler and has 200 caps and 128 goals in his home country's shirt. The man from Madeira scored his first goal for the "Selecao" at the 2004 European Championship - Güler was born eight months later.
In the hard-earned 2:1 last-minute win against the Czech Republic, the former Real goalscorer proved in several scenes why he is not yet an old hand. Once he hit the bar with his head. Particularly in games in which Portugal are up against an inferior opponent, Ronaldo likes to be on hand in the center and also demands a lot of balls. The debate as to whether he should perhaps make way for a younger player remains without a goal.
