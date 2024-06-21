No public consultation
Grünbach municipal council rejects wind turbines
Verbung AG wanted to erect up to four wind turbines in Grünbach in the Mühlviertel region - but nothing will come of it for the time being. The project was rejected at the municipal council meeting on Thursday.
Verbund AG had actually wanted the people of Grünbach to decide whether the four planned wind turbines should be erected. Shortly beforehand, a majority of 55 percent of the population in nearby Rainbach had voted in favor.
Municipal council against wind turbines
However, a referendum did not receive a majority in Grünbach at the last municipal council meeting. On Thursday, the municipal representatives therefore had to decide on the project and the majority voted against it.
Binding for ten years
Both the ten representatives of the ÖVP - which also provides the mayor - and the four FPÖ councillors present spoke out against new wind turbines in the municipal area of Grünbach over the next ten years. Five SPÖ councillors would have been more positive about the wind turbines.
