The AUA flight that took off from Vienna for Berlin on Friday morning was packed with ÖFB fans who wanted to support their team in the important match against Poland (starting at 6 p.m.) in the Olympic Stadium. The atmosphere was good, as "Sportkrone.at" found out on the plane. Even after the unfortunate 0:1 start against France, the euphoria among the "Red-White-Red" fans is unbroken.