Tears in the courtroom
Ex-partner: Boateng beat me up so brutally!
He not only denies everything, but also claims that he has never been violent towards women: Jerome Boateng! However, according to the shocking account given by his ex-partner on Friday at the Munich district court, the LASK star is a brutal wife-beater!
She is the mother of his twin daughters (13) - and was his partner for more than eleven years. Sherin S.! But she is now also the LASK star's biggest opponent in the third trial in the case of allegations of violence against Jerome Boateng. Yesterday, as a witness and joint plaintiff from 10.14 a.m., she described the incident that allegedly took place in July 2018 during a card game with her friend Vanessa W. while on vacation in the Caribbean. According to Sherin S., the trigger for this is said to have been that Vanessa W. caught the professional footballer cheating, to which Sherin S. objected that he often did this. This led to the situation that Sherin S. described in court yesterday:
"Jerome bit me in the head"
"Jerome got into it, got louder and louder. He said I was ungrateful, a whore, that I would ruin everything. Then he left . . .
When the former Bayern star returned, Sherin S. also told her friend about a former affair with Boateng and showed her photos. Which, according to his ex-partner, made the professional footballer even angrier. "He took a candle attached to a stand and threw it in my direction," claims Sherin S. And continues: "Shards hit me, my finger was bleeding. He kept shouting that I was provoking him. My friend tried to calm him down. He took a cool bag, threw it at me, hit me on the back of the neck, on my upper body - I cried. Vanessa cried too . . ." The witness then said: "He went into the bungalow. We went past the one with my children and stayed there. I knew that another attack was coming, because I knew him from the past . . . " Although there really was supposed to have been another encounter. "Outside the bungalow, he said, 'You bitch, you've managed to ruin my vacation again,'" she explains. And: "He spat in my face, hit me in the face with both hands, pulled my hair, pulled my head forward and bit me on the top of the head. He later punched me several times in the back and once really hard in the flank. I screamed out loud. Vanessa tried to stop him. But he spat at me again . . . "
Because Sherin S. was struggling more and more with tears during her testimony and then began to cry, the judge interrupted the trial for 15 minutes.
Boateng's media advisor active during the break
Just 20 minutes later, the trial was interrupted again. Boateng's media advisor "used" this to cast Sherin S. in a bad light with partly cryptic statements to media representatives. Regarding Boateng's one hundred percent custody of the twin daughters (13), the PR professional said: "Jerome paid this woman 200,000 euros just for her to see the children - and this money is not about maintenance!" Or: "He once invited her to Lyon so that she could see the children. She later wrote a note saying that the trip hadn't paid off because she hadn't found anything incriminating against him!"
Physical violence since 2008
Conversely, Sherin S answered the judge's question as to when there had been violence in the relationship with: "Since 2008! We got together a year before that - and after that it was continuous!"
Conversely, the soccer star has always claimed, and Boateng continues to emphasize, that he has never been violent towards women. Yes, on the first day of the trial, Boateng claimed in a read-out statement that the aggression and violence had always come from his ex-partner. Sherin S. said yesterday: "That's not true!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.