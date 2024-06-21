Ex-partner: Boateng beat me up so brutally!

When the former Bayern star returned, Sherin S. also told her friend about a former affair with Boateng and showed her photos. Which, according to his ex-partner, made the professional footballer even angrier. "He took a candle attached to a stand and threw it in my direction," claims Sherin S. And continues: "Shards hit me, my finger was bleeding. He kept shouting that I was provoking him. My friend tried to calm him down. He took a cool bag, threw it at me, hit me on the back of the neck, on my upper body - I cried. Vanessa cried too . . ." The witness then said: "He went into the bungalow. We went past the one with my children and stayed there. I knew that another attack was coming, because I knew him from the past . . . " Although there really was supposed to have been another encounter. "Outside the bungalow, he said, 'You bitch, you've managed to ruin my vacation again,'" she explains. And: "He spat in my face, hit me in the face with both hands, pulled my hair, pulled my head forward and bit me on the top of the head. He later punched me several times in the back and once really hard in the flank. I screamed out loud. Vanessa tried to stop him. But he spat at me again . . . "