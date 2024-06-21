3rd incident in 2 weeks
Warning shots fired at the border between North and South Korea
According to the South Korean military, it has responded to another border crossing by North Korean soldiers with warning shots. "Several North Korean soldiers working inside the demilitarized zone on the central front line crossed the military demarcation line," the South Korean General Staff announced on Friday. "After warning messages and warning shots, the North Korean soldiers withdrew to the north."
The crossing took place on Thursday morning (local time). According to the South Korean military, this was the third crossing of soldiers from the North into South Korea in two weeks.
Demilitarized zone separates the two states
North and South Korea have formally remained in a state of war since the end of the Korean War. The two countries are separated by a demilitarized zone about four kilometers wide. The demarcation line runs through the middle of this strip, which is riddled with mines.
Putin and Kim move closer together
Relations between the two countries are currently at a low point. Following a visit to Pyongyang on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he would not rule out arms deliveries to North Korea. North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un had announced that he would expand the development of weapons - including tactical nuclear weapons. In response, South Korea and the USA stepped up their defense cooperation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
