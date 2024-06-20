Vorteilswelt
Superstar under pressure

UEFA trouble! Mbappe not allowed to wear the mask

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 21:51

Kylian Mbappe - and his mask - are in trouble again! A few hours after the France star presented his face protection at the final training session on Thursday, it was announced that he would not be allowed to wear it at all against the Netherlands.

The reason: Article 42.01 point i of the UEFA regulations. It states: "Medical equipment worn on the pitch must be of a single color and must not bear any team or manufacturer identification."

Here is Article 42.01 of the UEFA Regulations:

(Bild: uefa)
(Bild: uefa)

But Mbappe's carbon mask is in the France colors (blue-white-red) and also has a rooster on the forehead - so it's forbidden! The new Real star is therefore not allowed to wear it against the Netherlands.

Was it just a PR stunt?
Do the French know that? Was the mask worn at the final training session on Thursday not the match mask, but just a PR stunt? If not, there is a lot of time pressure to get a new mask.

One thing is certain: All eyes will be on Mbappe again on Friday, if he is even fit in time after the broken nose he suffered against Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

