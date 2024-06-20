Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Race Across America

Finished in eight days after just ten hours of sleep

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 20:55

Even record-breaking champ Christoph Strasser takes his hat off! Because Lukas Kaufmann from Upper Austria finished his premiere at the Race Across America in second place with over 4000 kilometers and 50,000 meters of altitude. The 30-year-old crossed the finish line on Thursday after eight days.

comment0 Kommentare

The really, really big sensation did not materialize. But what Lukas Kaufmann has achieved in the last week is incredible and you simply have to take your hat off. Because promptly at his premiere at the Race Across America, the toughest and longest ultra bike race in the world from the west to the east coast of the USA, the man from Kronstorf crossed the finish line in Atlantic City after eight days and 23 hours in second place behind the Swede Jimmy Ronn.

"Damage to the backside"
Team doctor Jürgen Minar had already radioed through beforehand: "He is generally in excellent health, he has no problems with his hands or neck. Only his backside is affected, of course - but nothing that won't heal in a few weeks. His legs were very good, towards the end he had some muscle pain in his thighs. But he got away without any cramps or joint problems!" Considering the exertions that the 30-year-old has undergone in the last few days, Kaufmann and his body got off relatively lightly.

"Mental madness"
Especially as he had to tackle over 4000 kilometers and over 50,000 meters of altitude in sometimes brutal heat of over 40 degrees - and with just ten hours of sleep. Other crazy details: "He consumed around 81,000 kilocalories and drank 113.6 liters of liquid during this time," says Minar. Kaufmann achieved his previously defined goal, as he wanted to complete the race healthy and in under nine days. "Mentally, however, it was madness, the sleep deprivation with the hallucinations was extreme," says the newly crowned RAAM finisher.praise

Praise from record champ
Record winner Christoph Strasser: "Congratulations, as a rookie he rode an incredibly strong race. I didn't finish my first RAAM, so I rate his performance even higher!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniel Lemberger
Daniel Lemberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf