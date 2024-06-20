Finished in eight days after just ten hours of sleep

"Damage to the backside"

Team doctor Jürgen Minar had already radioed through beforehand: "He is generally in excellent health, he has no problems with his hands or neck. Only his backside is affected, of course - but nothing that won't heal in a few weeks. His legs were very good, towards the end he had some muscle pain in his thighs. But he got away without any cramps or joint problems!" Considering the exertions that the 30-year-old has undergone in the last few days, Kaufmann and his body got off relatively lightly.