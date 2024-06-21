Skoda Enyaq: They’ve really sharpened it up!

Everything that works?

New (at least in the Enyaq) is the top equipment line called Laurin & Klement, which is named after the two gentlemen with the first name Waclav who made Skoda a car manufacturer 100 years ago. At this level, pretty much everything you could wish for is included, from the head-up display and LED matrix headlights to the illuminated radiator grille behind glass. Nevertheless, more than 1000 euros are charged extra for the heat pump. The choice of materials in the interior is also not quite as classy as you might expect. Nevertheless, it does not look cheap, and it is also practical. Typical Skoda.