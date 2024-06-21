More powerful
Skoda Enyaq: They’ve really sharpened it up!
Skoda has fundamentally revised its successful electric Enyaq model. Among other things, the software, performance and charging speed have been tweaked. "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl was on the road with the new top model - his impressions here in the video driving report!
The Enyaq is a real success story: only Tesla's Model Y was ahead of the Czech car in the 2023 e-car rankings. You can't tell at first glance that the new Enyaq is new, but in fact it is now a VW ID.7 under the hood, and therefore the most modern thing the VW Group currently has to offer.
The drive is now more powerful throughout, even the rear-wheel drive now has 210 kW/286 hp, which is an increase of more than 80 hp. The all-wheel drive model driven here is just as powerful, but the extra power only accounts for a good 20 hp. On the other hand, the charging power increases dramatically, from 135 to a maximum of 175 kW. A charge from 10 to 80 percent now only takes 28 minutes instead of 36 minutes. The range of the all-wheel drive vehicle officially increases to up to 538 kilometers.
The top speed has also been increased from 160 to 180 km/h. The all-wheel drive vehicle is said to achieve the standard sprint in just 6.6 seconds - not bad for just under 2.2 tons of DIN kerb weight. However, the test car weighs 2.3 tons according to the registration. On the other hand, it feels very lively and easy to handle. Not least because of the adaptive suspension in the test car, the firmness of which can be adjusted in 15 stages.
With an average test consumption of just over 25 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers, the 77 kilowatt-hour net battery theoretically lasts for around 300 kilometers. Measured at temperatures around freezing point, in summer you will go much further.
Everything that works?
New (at least in the Enyaq) is the top equipment line called Laurin & Klement, which is named after the two gentlemen with the first name Waclav who made Skoda a car manufacturer 100 years ago. At this level, pretty much everything you could wish for is included, from the head-up display and LED matrix headlights to the illuminated radiator grille behind glass. Nevertheless, more than 1000 euros are charged extra for the heat pump. The choice of materials in the interior is also not quite as classy as you might expect. Nevertheless, it does not look cheap, and it is also practical. Typical Skoda.
The operating system has been revised and the entire menu navigation has been changed. Unfortunately, the whole thing is a little confusing in places. Much of the same can be found in the VW ID.7, but the Skoda has a few more real buttons than the Wolfsburg - a blessing! One of them is for the assistance systems. This makes it a little easier to switch off the two unnecessary forced assistants, speed limit warning and active lane departure warning.
In fact, there's not much to criticize about the software, the route planning with integrated charging stops also works first-class, and the entire system works quickly. Including the Laura voice assistant.
The Enyaq has another advantage over the ID.7: steering wheel paddles with which you can flick through the recuperation levels. Perfect! There's even a sailing mode. You can also activate adaptive recuperation in the menu. You can try that out. But you don't have to. Regardless of the mode you select, when you step on the brake pedal, recuperative braking is applied first, then the hydraulic brake is seamlessly integrated. You have to get used to the fact that you need to press the pedal quite firmly.
It is quiet in the Enyaq, the drive is only minimally audible (slightly more than in the ID.7)
The small, 58 kWh battery has been dropped from the price list, which therefore starts at 56,500 euros. In return, you get the Enyaq 85 with rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive model is only 2300 euros more expensive. The top model Enyaq 85X L&K costs at least just under 69,000 euros. The test car comes in at around 70,000 euros, but there are also plenty of extras included.
Driving quote:
The updates have done the Skoda Enyaq a lot of good. From the extra power and charging to the software. And as a coupé, it gains an extra dose of sleekness. It doesn't always have to be a completely new model if you want to be up to date.
Why?
Purposefully sharpened
Practical, confident and pleasantly classic
Why not?
You have to live with a lot of plastic even in the top-of-the-range version.
Or perhaps ...
... Tesla Model Y, Mercedes EQB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 - or even the Enyaq Coupé!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
