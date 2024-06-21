New details known
Attacker liquidated during large-scale operation on balcony
New details have emerged following the dramatic police operation in a Viennese municipal building on Thursday night: According to the report, a 39-year-old man aimed a dummy machine gun at the emergency services alerted by local residents.
The neighborhood around Kapaunplatz in Vienna's Brigittenau district had a dramatic night. As reported in parts of the "Krone" newspaper, a tenant of a municipal building threatened the police with a long gun several times on Thursday evening.
The disaster took its course at around 9.40 p.m., when residents of the large apartment complex called the emergency services. Hendrik S. - presumably drunk but obviously in a rage - was allegedly waving a knife around in the courtyard. When the first police forces arrived, the man retreated to his apartment on the 3rd floor. There he appeared on his balcony with a rifle in his hand.
Shots echoed through the municipal building
Special units took up position in front of the Viennese man's apartment. Suddenly the door opened and S. aimed his machine gun - presumably a replica of an AK 47 Kalashnikov - at the officers. A first shot was fired from a police weapon, but it missed the man. The 39-year-old then retreated back into his own four walls and locked the front door.
Only moments later, he reappeared on the balcony and took aim at police officers who had taken up positions in the courtyard. Then another shot echoed through the balmy summer night - this time Hendrik S. was hit. He took his last steps back into the living room, where he finally collapsed.
Seconds later, special forces stormed the apartment. Once the danger had been averted, first aid measures were started immediately. "However, it was only possible to determine that the man had died," said police spokesman Mattias Schuster.
Surrounding apartments evacuated
However, this was by no means the end of the peace in the estate. Containers were discovered in the attacker's apartment that could indicate the presence of explosives. So the surrounding apartments were evacuated - a false alarm, as it later turned out.
It was not until dawn that the operation could be ended and the tenants could return to their apartments. The shock in the estate runs deep.
