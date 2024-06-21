Vorteilswelt
Trial in Feldkirch

Thief in court again

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 07:55

The 34-year-old defendant allegedly ripped off his employer with fake returns - and not for the first time. Now he has to answer for this at Feldkirch Regional Court.

The 34-year-old defendant has a long list of previous convictions. He has seven entries in Germany. In Austria, he was sentenced to a suspended sentence of five months for commercial theft in October last year. At the time, he had faked returns as an employee in an electrical wholesaler and thus pocketed around 65,000 euros - he is still sitting on a mountain of debt today.

However, it is questionable whether he will ever be able to pay it off, especially as he is now back in court because he is alleged to have faked returns again in his next job as a cashier at a sporting goods store in Oberland. According to the indictment, the accused committed at least 46 frauds and caused damage of almost 7600 euros.

Judge Martin Mitteregger.
During the trial on Thursday, the 34-year-old pleaded not guilty and referred to inconsistencies in the returns lists: once he was on vacation, another time he was on break when the returns were accepted and another time he had a lawyer's appointment. "Why did you then say in a conversation with the management that you would pay for the damage and agree to withhold your salary?", Judge Martin Mitteregger wants to know. "I have a criminal record, am on probation and suffer from cancer and HIV. I thought I'd just bite the bullet."

ince witnesses were still to be heard, the trial was adjourned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
