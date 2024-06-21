Trial in Feldkirch
Thief in court again
The 34-year-old defendant allegedly ripped off his employer with fake returns - and not for the first time. Now he has to answer for this at Feldkirch Regional Court.
The 34-year-old defendant has a long list of previous convictions. He has seven entries in Germany. In Austria, he was sentenced to a suspended sentence of five months for commercial theft in October last year. At the time, he had faked returns as an employee in an electrical wholesaler and thus pocketed around 65,000 euros - he is still sitting on a mountain of debt today.
However, it is questionable whether he will ever be able to pay it off, especially as he is now back in court because he is alleged to have faked returns again in his next job as a cashier at a sporting goods store in Oberland. According to the indictment, the accused committed at least 46 frauds and caused damage of almost 7600 euros.
During the trial on Thursday, the 34-year-old pleaded not guilty and referred to inconsistencies in the returns lists: once he was on vacation, another time he was on break when the returns were accepted and another time he had a lawyer's appointment. "Why did you then say in a conversation with the management that you would pay for the damage and agree to withhold your salary?", Judge Martin Mitteregger wants to know. "I have a criminal record, am on probation and suffer from cancer and HIV. I thought I'd just bite the bullet."
ince witnesses were still to be heard, the trial was adjourned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.