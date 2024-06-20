Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Seven injured

Explosion near Naschmarkt – several injured

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 17:40

Large-scale fire department operation in Vienna-Mariahilf: a serious explosion occurred on Thursday in the building where the former cult restaurant Gräfin vom Naschmarkt, which has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic, is located. A fire broke out in the building and seven people were injured. One construction worker was taken to hospital with severe burns.

comment0 Kommentare

The fire broke out at around 5.30 p.m. and emergency services from the Vienna Fire Brigade fought their way to the affected apartment in the smoke-filled building on Linke Wienzeile. The occupant of the apartment facing the courtyard had to be evacuated using a turntable ladder.

"Detonation felt all over the body"
"It was a loud bang. You could feel the detonation all over your body and in your chest. Everyone else in the courtyard immediately looked out of the window, but didn't see anything," a neighbor who lives two houses away told the "Krone".

Gas explosion during renovation work
It has since been revealed that the explosion occurred near a gas stove after work had been carried out. Renovation work is currently taking place in the house. Seven people were injured, one construction worker had to be taken to hospital with severe burns. A man and a woman were also admitted with smoke inhalation, the other people were treated on site.

Closed since Corona: the Gräfin vom Naschmarkt. An explosion occurred in the building on Thursday afternoon. (Bild: Zwefo)
Closed since Corona: the Gräfin vom Naschmarkt. An explosion occurred in the building on Thursday afternoon.
(Bild: Zwefo)

Extent of damage still unclear
The Vienna police had called for traffic routes to be kept clear and the area around the building to be avoided. Barriers were set up and Wiener Netze employees were also on site. The fire was extinguished around 6 p.m., but the actual extent of the damage is still unclear.

+5
Fotos

Naschmarkt visitors made emergency calls
The operation had started quite confusingly for the emergency services. "We received countless reports", fire department spokesman Martin Hofbauer told APA. It wasn't just affected residents who called for help. Passers-by and visitors to the Naschmarkt on the opposite side of the street also made emergency calls and reported the fire.

lexAThe apartment building at Linke Wienzeile 12-14 was built by Ludwig Zatzka in 1888. It is actually two separate twin houses with their own entrances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Explosion
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf