Wind turbines and solar parks to finance Gols hospital

This subsidiary has wind power and photovoltaic projects with a total output of 2,000 megawatts in the pipeline - a scale that is unique in Austria. And: the subsidiary generates dividends in the millions. Money that will be used for the construction of the Gols clinic. Furthermore, the value of the state's majority shareholding will increase, says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The 51 percent will therefore subsequently be sold back to the energy group and the money will flow into the Gols hospital.