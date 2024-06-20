Vorteilswelt
Income from expansion

Wind turbines and solar parks to finance Gols hospital

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 18:58

The state wants to finance the costs of the planned hospital in Gols through the expansion of renewable energy. International players are on board.

comment0 Kommentare

The province of Burgenland wants to cleverly promote the expansion of renewable energy on the one hand and secure the financing of the planned hospital in Gols on the other, without getting into debt or taking out loans. The plan: one is to finance the other. This is made possible by a subsidiary of Burgenland Energie, in which the state has acquired a 51 percent stake.

Money from dividends

This subsidiary has wind power and photovoltaic projects with a total output of 2,000 megawatts in the pipeline - a scale that is unique in Austria. And: the subsidiary generates dividends in the millions. Money that will be used for the construction of the Gols clinic. Furthermore, the value of the state's majority shareholding will increase, says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The 51 percent will therefore subsequently be sold back to the energy group and the money will flow into the Gols hospital.

No liability, no risk
The state and Burgenland Energie only have to provide the equity capital for the subsidiary, but are not liable and do not have to take out a loan. A consortium of banks and insurance companies, above all the European Investment Bank, will assume the risk and most of the capital. This shows the recognition that Burgenland also enjoys on a European scale, explains Burgenland Energie CEO Stephan Sharma.

Relying on renewable energy: Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, Governor Doskozil and CEO Sharma. (Bild: LMS)
Relying on renewable energy: Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, Governor Doskozil and CEO Sharma.
(Bild: LMS)

Gols clinic to open in 2030
Doskozil assumes that a three-digit million sum will be required for the Gols hospital. The opening of the new clinic is actually planned for 2030. Doskozil says he can accept a tolerance year or two: "But no more than that."

400 new jobs
By 2030, Burgenland should also be energy self-sufficient and therefore price and energy independent of the international market. According to Sharma, this will create 400 new jobs and added value of three billion euros in the long term. The CO2 savings amount to seven million tons. "That is ten percent of the emissions of the whole of Austria," emphasizes the CEO.

Offer to the municipalities
However, the population should benefit even before that. In September, the state will present an offer to guarantee municipalities and citizens cheaper electricity and price stability through energy communities, Doskozil announced. CM

Christoph Miehl
