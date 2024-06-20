Amnesty: Politics fuels fears against refugees

Currently, not a day goes by without fears being stirred up against refugees, said Amnesty International Managing Director Shoura Hashemi. However, these are not a danger to the population. A debate is needed that aims to find solutions based on solidarity. For NGOs such as Amnesty International, Train of Hope, Asylkoordination, the Ute Bock association and SOS Balkanroute, this means, for example, custody for unaccompanied children and young people from day one. Currently, they are often left without school for months and without any knowledge of what will happen to them. To change this, higher daily rates would be needed.