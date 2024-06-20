"This is scandalous!"
“Scandalous!” Serbia threatens to pull out of the European Championships
Serbia's soccer association has threatened to withdraw the national team from the European Championship. According to media reports, Croatian and Albanian supporters attracted attention in the clash between the two nations on Wednesday (2:2) with chants calling for the killing of Serbs, among other things.
Jovan Surbatovic, General Secretary of the Serbian Football Association, called on UEFA to react with tough sanctions. If this does not happen, "we will consider how to proceed".
"What has happened is scandalous. We have demanded sanctions from UEFA, even if it means not continuing the tournament," said Surbatovic on Serbian broadcaster RTS. Serbia lost the opening game in Group C against England 0:1. The second match is scheduled for today, Thursday, against Slovenia.
UEFA kicks out journalists
Surbatovic said he was confident that Europe's continental association would impose penalties. UEFA has already withdrawn the accreditation of Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku for the European Championship after he made a nationalist gesture.
Serbia's association had demanded the sanction for Sadiku because he had formed the Albanian double-headed eagle with his hands during a live broadcast of the match against England.
Serbia has already been punished
Serbia has also already been fined 10,000 euros after fans displayed provocative messages. English media also reported that monkey noises were made in the direction of English players during the group match against Serbia. One fan in question was not arrested or expelled from the stadium in Gelsenkirchen, although stewards and police were present. UEFA had announced that there was an investigation into alleged discriminatory behavior.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
