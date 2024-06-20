Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sleep problems etc.

More than every second person suffers from heat

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 11:18

More than every second person surveyed in Austria feels affected by temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. Women and people under 30 are particularly affected, as an Allianz survey of 1,000 people has now shown.

comment0 Kommentare

The most common complaints include reduced performance (43 percent), heavy sweating (41 percent), sleep problems (33 percent) and reduced work performance (31 percent). Circulatory problems, weakness and exhaustion, headaches and severe tiredness were also repeatedly mentioned. In addition, respondents reported psychological effects such as depression, with young people between the ages of 20 and 29 being the most likely. This age group is also the one that complains most about high temperatures.

"Climate change is bringing us more and more frequently into contact with heatwaves and other extreme weather events. High temperatures place an extraordinary strain on the human body (...)", says Dragan Dokic, who is responsible for health at Allianz Austria. Babies, small children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses are particularly at risk.

Some people rely on air conditioning or a fan in summer (symbolic image). (Bild: Tanja Esser - stock.adobe.com)
Some people rely on air conditioning or a fan in summer (symbolic image).
(Bild: Tanja Esser - stock.adobe.com)

How Austrians protect themselves
According to the survey, Austrians make sure they drink enough (79 percent), darken the windows (57 percent) and stay in the shade or in cool indoor spaces (55 percent) to protect themselves from the heat. The majority ventilate at cooler times and wear airier clothing. Many also refrain from eating heavy or greasy food and shift physically strenuous activities to cooler morning or evening hours.

Other things mentioned include jumping into cool water, using a fan or air conditioning, wearing a hat outdoors, taking lukewarm showers, avoiding alcohol and drinking lukewarm drinks. One in ten people even reduce their working hours or take vacation to escape the heat.

What the weather will be like until the weekend
According to GeoSphere Austria, it will be cloudy today (Thursday) until the afternoon, when the sun will start to shine through more frequently. Temperatures will be between 25 and 31 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will be light away from thunderstorms - in the western mountains and along the northern side of the Alps.

Here you can see a post from the Austrian Severe Weather Center.

According to the Austrian Severe Weather Center, the risk of thunderstorms will increase on Friday in particular. In Vorarlberg, it may already rain in the morning, followed by heavy thunderstorms in the second half of the day, according to the meteorologists. In the west it will cool down to 20 to 27 degrees, in the east temperatures of up to 36 degrees are still expected. Further thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and severe squalls are expected on Saturday night.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf