Lying on passenger seat
Drunk driver drove into work with accident victim’s arm
As Juan Munoz was driving in his employer's parking lot in northwest Dallas, Texas, early Saturday morning, he was stopped by a patrol car. The cops had seen that the windshield of his car was chipped and had a large hole in it. And not only that. In the passenger seat, the officers were met with a horrifying sight: They were looking at a severed, human arm in a pool of blood.
According to the police report, Munoz had come out of the bar of the "Hooters" restaurant chain and was still driving his white BMW. According to a later alcohol test, he had almost 1.8 per mille in his blood. The TV station "Fox4 Dallas" reported that Munoz had hit a pedestrian on his way home without braking, whose arm was torn off by the force of the impact. Instead of stopping, Munoz committed a hit-and-run.
Police: "More human body fragments inside the car"
When the cops ordered the 31-year-old, who already had two previous convictions for drunk driving, out of the car, he almost fell over: "He had watery eyes, was slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol. He also admitted to having taken cocaine." The entire right side of the BMW and the windshield were full of blood splatters and "apart from the arm, there were also other human body parts inside the car".
Drunk driver blames fatality
Munoz was arrested for drunk driving causing death and has to stand trial for manslaughter, among other things. He is in custody until the trial begins in Dallas because he cannot post the 135,000 dollars bail. The identity of his victim has not yet been released by the authorities. During police questioning, Munoz allegedly claimed that his victim "jumped out from behind a bush and ran into the roadway" as he was passing on the I-35E freeway. The fact that he did not stop was "because I was in shock".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.