Drunk driver drove into work with accident victim’s arm

Drunk driver blames fatality

Munoz was arrested for drunk driving causing death and has to stand trial for manslaughter, among other things. He is in custody until the trial begins in Dallas because he cannot post the 135,000 dollars bail. The identity of his victim has not yet been released by the authorities. During police questioning, Munoz allegedly claimed that his victim "jumped out from behind a bush and ran into the roadway" as he was passing on the I-35E freeway. The fact that he did not stop was "because I was in shock".